Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) Receives $30.46 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSSC shares. BidaskClub lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Sunday, November 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 427.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NSSC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.45. The stock had a trading volume of 112,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,330. Napco Security Technologies has a 12 month low of $14.24 and a 12 month high of $34.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $546.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 0.57.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $26.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Napco Security Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

