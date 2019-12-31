National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Short Interest Update

National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the November 28th total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKSH. BidaskClub raised National Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Get National Bankshares alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in National Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in National Bankshares by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in National Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in National Bankshares by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. 30.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NKSH remained flat at $$45.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,988. National Bankshares has a 12-month low of $32.52 and a 12-month high of $48.82. The firm has a market cap of $298.91 million, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 32.46%. The firm had revenue of $11.52 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from National Bankshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.63. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.