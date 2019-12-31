National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Short Interest Update

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,840,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the November 28th total of 7,290,000 shares. Approximately 67.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 519,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.1 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FIZZ shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of National Beverage from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of National Beverage from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.69.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIZZ. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 28,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.23. The company had a trading volume of 8,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,199. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. National Beverage has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $84.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.26 and a 200-day moving average of $45.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.30.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. National Beverage had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 33.70%. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that National Beverage will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

