National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In related news, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $202,123.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,949.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,236,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $434,467,000 after acquiring an additional 333,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 31.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,897,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $373,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,837 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 9.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,528,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,640,000 after purchasing an additional 134,306 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,343,757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,049,000 after purchasing an additional 642,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,140,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NFG traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.38. 18,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,688. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.97 and its 200 day moving average is $47.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $42.98 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $293.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.43%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

