National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $171.16 Million

Brokerages predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will announce sales of $171.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $172.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $169.10 million. National Retail Properties posted sales of $158.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year sales of $667.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $664.90 million to $671.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $709.65 million, with estimates ranging from $678.71 million to $720.41 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for National Retail Properties.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $168.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.93 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 price objective on shares of National Retail Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.29.

NNN opened at $53.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.24 and a 200-day moving average of $54.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.06. National Retail Properties has a fifty-two week low of $46.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a current ratio of 8.39.

In other National Retail Properties news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $558,150.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,805,609.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 55,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 837,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,213,000 after acquiring an additional 310,189 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,008,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,600 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1,825.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 253,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,318,000 after acquiring an additional 16,057 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Retail Properties (NNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.