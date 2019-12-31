Naviaddress Market Capitalization Hits $40,068.00 (NAVI)

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded 16% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 31st. In the last week, Naviaddress has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. Naviaddress has a market capitalization of $40,068.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Naviaddress token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038153 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $436.66 or 0.06042938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029871 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036500 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001917 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Naviaddress Token Profile

NAVI is a token. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. Naviaddress’ official website is naviaddress.com. Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Naviaddress Token Trading

Naviaddress can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naviaddress should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Naviaddress using one of the exchanges listed above.

