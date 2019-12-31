Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 103,900 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the November 28th total of 112,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NVGS traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,258. Navigator has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.78. The firm has a market cap of $735.87 million, a P/E ratio of -265.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Get Navigator alerts:

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. Navigator had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $62.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.13 million. On average, analysts expect that Navigator will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVGS. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Navigator in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 5.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,694,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,863,000 after purchasing an additional 82,430 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 48.2% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 26,668 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 164.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 190,500 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 31.4% during the second quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 699,871 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 167,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVGS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Navigator from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.