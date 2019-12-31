Neblio Price Tops $0.40 (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 31st. In the last week, Neblio has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00005484 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Kucoin, Cryptopia and HitBTC. Neblio has a market cap of $6.09 million and $183,313.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Neblio alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00022232 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014260 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007638 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008087 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007986 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000297 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Neblio Profile

NEBL is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 15,881,226 coins and its circulating supply is 15,267,282 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Kucoin and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.