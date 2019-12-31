Nebulas (NAS) Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last Week

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Nebulas has a total market capitalization of $18.99 million and $2.56 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nebulas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00005018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, BCEX, Neraex and LBank. During the last seven days, Nebulas has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038064 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $443.39 or 0.06049875 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000465 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029852 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036081 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001884 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Nebulas Coin Profile

Nebulas (CRYPTO:NAS) is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 70,916,325 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nebulas

Nebulas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Huobi, Gate.io, LBank, BCEX, Neraex, OKEx and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

