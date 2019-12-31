Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Receives $29.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on NKTR. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th.

Shares of NKTR stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.34. 15,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,903,644. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $47.11. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 12.49 and a current ratio of 12.60.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.17. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 352.83% and a negative return on equity of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $29.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $395,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $582,678.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,049,967.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,553 shares of company stock worth $3,065,505 over the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 45.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 139,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 14.0% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 15.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

