NEM Trading 1.2% Higher This Week (XEM)

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One NEM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0330 or 0.00000454 BTC on major exchanges including Koineks, Kuna, OKEx and Poloniex. NEM has a total market cap of $297.31 million and approximately $13.21 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NEM has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

NEM Coin Profile

NEM (XEM) is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official website is nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. NEM’s official message board is forum.nem.io.

NEM Coin Trading

NEM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Exrates, Indodax, Cryptomate, Zaif, Coinsuper, Crex24, Binance, Bithumb, Huobi, COSS, OKEx, OpenLedger DEX, BTC-Alpha, Coinbe, LiteBit.eu, Bitbns, Liquid, Kuna, BTC Trade UA, CoinTiger, Upbit, Koineks, Kryptono, Iquant, Bittrex, HitBTC, Livecoin, Poloniex, YoBit and B2BX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

