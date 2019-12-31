NetApp Inc. (NTAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 2nd

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 13th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the data storage provider on Wednesday, January 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.

NetApp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. NetApp has a payout ratio of 42.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NetApp to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.4%.

NTAP traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.59. 209,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,794. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.48. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. NetApp has a 12-month low of $44.55 and a 12-month high of $78.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The data storage provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 95.04% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NetApp will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $173,061.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on NetApp from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Argus upped their target price on NetApp from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America set a $56.00 target price on NetApp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.85.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

