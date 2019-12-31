NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the November 28th total of 2,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 370,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BWS Financial upgraded shares of NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NetGear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $44.00 target price on shares of NetGear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetGear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

NTGR stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.79. The company had a trading volume of 123,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,137. NetGear has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $53.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $742.59 million, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.00.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $265.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.22 million. NetGear had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetGear will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 6,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $213,617.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,290,079. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,009 shares of company stock valued at $230,822. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetGear during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in NetGear in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NetGear in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in NetGear in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in NetGear in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

NetGear Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

