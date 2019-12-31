New Home Company Inc (NYSE:NWHM) Short Interest Update

New Home Company Inc (NYSE:NWHM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 423,600 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the November 28th total of 446,900 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 70,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of New Home during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of New Home by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 184,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of New Home during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Home during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Home by 229.8% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 33,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 23,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWHM opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $90.44 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.32. New Home has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $7.38.

New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $165.62 million during the quarter. New Home had a positive return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 3.13%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded New Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

About New Home

The New Home Company Inc, a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

