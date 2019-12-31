Nexo 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $9.19 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 31st. In the last week, Nexo has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. Nexo has a total market capitalization of $54.09 million and approximately $9.19 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0966 or 0.00001328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit, YoBit, Bancor Network and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nexo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00190659 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.59 or 0.01341854 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024788 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00122136 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Nexo

Nexo was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io. The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nexo

Nexo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, Hotbit, Mercatox, YoBit, Allbit, Bitbns, DDEX, Stocks.Exchange and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.