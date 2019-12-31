Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NXGN. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Dougherty & Co raised shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Get Nextgen Healthcare alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXGN. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Nextgen Healthcare by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nextgen Healthcare by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. 70.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nextgen Healthcare stock opened at $15.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average of $16.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.07. Nextgen Healthcare has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $21.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $134.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.39 million. Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nextgen Healthcare will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Nextgen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nextgen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextgen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.