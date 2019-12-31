Nexus (NXS) Price Down 5.3% This Week

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 31st. In the last week, Nexus has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One Nexus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002437 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Binance, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Nexus has a market capitalization of $11.46 million and approximately $106,440.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Nexus Profile

Get Nexus alerts:

Nexus is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nexus is www.nexusearth.com. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nexus

Nexus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, Binance, Trade By Trade and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.