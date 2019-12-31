NIO (NYSE:NIO) Announces Earnings Results

NIO (NYSE:NIO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($2.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.96), Briefing.com reports. NIO had a negative return on equity of 107.06% and a negative net margin of 152.51%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. NIO updated its Q4 2019

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.80. NIO has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $10.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.53.

A number of brokerages have commented on NIO. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on NIO in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Bank of America set a $2.50 price objective on NIO and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wolfe Research lowered NIO from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $1.90 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.76 to $1.47 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.06.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

