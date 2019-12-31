Niobio Cash (NBR) Hits Market Cap of $66,775.00

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 31st. During the last week, Niobio Cash has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Niobio Cash has a total market cap of $66,775.00 and $102.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Niobio Cash alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Niobio Cash Coin Profile

Niobio Cash (CRYPTO:NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Niobio Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niobio Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.