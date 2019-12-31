Niobium Coin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4,522.00 (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Niobium Coin has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $4,522.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Niobium Coin has traded 44.9% higher against the dollar. One Niobium Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0343 or 0.00000479 BTC on popular exchanges including Bleutrade, Exrates and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013939 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00190623 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.81 or 0.01322636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00024620 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00120604 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Niobium Coin Token Profile

Niobium Coin was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,227,668 tokens. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, YoBit and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

