NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.36.

NI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price objective on NiSource and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NiSource from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

NYSE NI opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.45. NiSource has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.20.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). NiSource had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $931.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 568,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,023,000 after acquiring an additional 22,762 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 53,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 22,155 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth $947,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 3rd quarter worth $4,400,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

