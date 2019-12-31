Nitro Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (NOX)

Nitro (CURRENCY:NOX) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Nitro has a total market cap of $20,022.00 and approximately $225.00 worth of Nitro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nitro has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One Nitro token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and COSS.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nitro alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013820 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00191406 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.19 or 0.01323212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025039 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00122688 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Nitro Profile

Nitro’s genesis date was October 10th, 2017. Nitro’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,077,153 tokens. The Reddit community for Nitro is /r/nitrotoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nitro’s official Twitter account is @nitrotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nitro’s official website is www.nitro.live.

Buying and Selling Nitro

Nitro can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nitro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nitro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nitro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nitro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nitro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.