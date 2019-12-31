Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) Short Interest Down 8.0% in December

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 25,860,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the November 28th total of 28,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NBL stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.77. 1,123,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,120,598. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average is $21.70. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Noble Energy has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Noble Energy will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NBL shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Noble Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. MKM Partners started coverage on Noble Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Noble Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Noble Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In related news, CEO David L. Stover bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.92 per share, for a total transaction of $251,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,453 shares in the company, valued at $14,235,076.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Edelman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $4,796,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,368,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,771,450.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBL. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noble Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Noble Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,646,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Noble Energy by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,578,658 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $192,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,245 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Noble Energy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 645,232 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $14,492,000 after acquiring an additional 33,688 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Noble Energy by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 56,215 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 33,970 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

