NOIA Network (NOIA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $18,167.00

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One NOIA Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit. During the last week, NOIA Network has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar. NOIA Network has a total market capitalization of $495,289.00 and approximately $18,167.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00037988 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.94 or 0.06012406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029845 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036422 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001915 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00001267 BTC.

About NOIA Network

NOIA Network is a token. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,804,878 tokens. The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork. NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NOIA Network Token Trading

NOIA Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

