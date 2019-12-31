Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of -1.20

Media headlines about Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) have been trending somewhat negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Nokia Oyj earned a news sentiment score of -1.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Nokia Oyj’s analysis:

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

NYSE NOK opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $6.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.23.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Nokia Oyj’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $4.20 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James cut Nokia Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Nokia Oyj from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.90 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nokia Oyj has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.