Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the November 28th total of 4,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently commented on NAT. BTIG Research raised Nordic American Tanker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.75 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nordic American Tanker from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordic American Tanker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.44.

NAT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,696. Nordic American Tanker has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $5.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average is $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $685.72 million, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.72.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Nordic American Tanker had a negative net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $32.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.03 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tanker will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Nordic American Tanker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 186.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 65,728 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 42,817 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 179,806 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 103,290 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,016,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 33,629 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 357,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 22,373 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Nordic American Tanker in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

About Nordic American Tanker

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

