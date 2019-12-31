Norma Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) Receives €38.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Norma Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €38.38 ($44.63).

NOEJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of ETR:NOEJ traded down €0.40 ($0.47) on Friday, hitting €38.00 ($44.19). 13,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,678. Norma Group has a 1-year low of €26.36 ($30.65) and a 1-year high of €49.26 ($57.28). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €38.22 and its 200 day moving average price is €33.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.30.

About Norma Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

