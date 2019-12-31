Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:NECB)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.

Northeast Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.55. Northeast Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $12.10.

Get Northeast Community Bancorp alerts:

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Northeast Community Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.