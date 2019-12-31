Northern 3 VCT (LON:NTN) Trading Down 2.3%

Northern 3 VCT PLC (LON:NTN) was down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 87 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 88 ($1.16), approximately 9,628 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 500% from the average daily volume of 1,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.10 ($1.19).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 84.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 82.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. Northern 3 VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.71%.

About Northern 3 VCT (LON:NTN)

Northern 3 VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. Within direct, the fund seeks to invest in middle market, later stage, mature and growth capital. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments. The fund invests in all sectors. It typically invests in the United Kingdom.

