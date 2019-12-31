Northern 3 VCT PLC (LON:NTN) Plans Dividend of GBX 2

Northern 3 VCT PLC (LON:NTN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON NTN opened at GBX 88 ($1.16) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $82.81 million and a P/E ratio of 15.71. Northern 3 VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 90.24 ($1.19). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 84.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 82.93.

Get Northern 3 VCT alerts:

Northern 3 VCT Company Profile

Northern 3 VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. Within direct, the fund seeks to invest in middle market, later stage, mature and growth capital. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments. The fund invests in all sectors. It typically invests in the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern 3 VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern 3 VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.