Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Short Interest Up 10.3% in December

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the November 28th total of 62,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Shares of Northern Technologies International stock opened at $13.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.26. Northern Technologies International has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The stock has a market cap of $127.27 million, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $13.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Northern Technologies International will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NTIC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 333.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International during the third quarter worth $165,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 100.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 100.5% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 39,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 19,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 31.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. 30.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military, retail consumer, and oil and gas markets. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

