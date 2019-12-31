NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,495 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in NV5 Global by 2.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NV5 Global by 54.4% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NV5 Global by 0.5% in the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in NV5 Global by 49.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in NV5 Global by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $718,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,837 shares in the company, valued at $12,700,433.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $1,827,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,203 shares of company stock worth $2,892,196 over the last 90 days. 19.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVEE opened at $49.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.54. NV5 Global Inc has a 12-month low of $44.58 and a 12-month high of $85.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.00 million, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.26). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $131.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NV5 Global Inc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVEE shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on NV5 Global from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on NV5 Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet cut NV5 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NV5 Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

