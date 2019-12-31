NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) Short Interest Update

NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the November 28th total of 1,230,000 shares. Approximately 13.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 168,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.

In related news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 25,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $1,827,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $718,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,700,433.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,203 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,196 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.14. 274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.28 million, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. NV5 Global has a 12-month low of $44.58 and a 12-month high of $85.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.54.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $131.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.05 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NV5 Global will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVEE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NV5 Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

