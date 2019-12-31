NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) Short Interest Up 7.1% in December

NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the November 28th total of 40,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVE by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVE by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVE by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVE by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of NVE by 362.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

NVE stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.35. 422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,660. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.34. NVE has a 1 year low of $60.98 and a 1 year high of $104.30.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 56.32%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NVEC shares. ValuEngine upgraded NVE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded NVE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

