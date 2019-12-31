nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the November 28th total of 2,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other nVent Electric news, Director William T. Monahan sold 6,116 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $152,716.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,559.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 204,605 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $4,904,381.85. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVT. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,815,000. State Street Corp increased its position in nVent Electric by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,129,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,095 shares during the period. Sasco Capital Inc. CT increased its position in nVent Electric by 5,247.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,160,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,800 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,303,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in nVent Electric by 314.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,412,000 after acquiring an additional 869,741 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, November 25th. Gabelli downgraded nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price target on nVent Electric from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.14.

Shares of nVent Electric stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $25.54. The stock had a trading volume of 17,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,991. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $28.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.01.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $559.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

