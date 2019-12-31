NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the forty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $219.16.

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. New Street Research cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 15th. Craig Hallum upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays increased their target price on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $234.40. 3,676,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,604,147. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.86 and its 200-day moving average is $184.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 7.71. The stock has a market cap of $143.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 2.06. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $124.46 and a 52 week high of $241.81.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 10.54%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,727,517.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total value of $1,845,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,484.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,785 shares of company stock worth $9,494,784. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the third quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,131 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 413 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 26.1% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 65.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

