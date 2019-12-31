NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $275.00 at Benchmark

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Benchmark from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $259.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.74.

Shares of NVDA opened at $232.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $144.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 2.06. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $124.46 and a 1-year high of $241.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total transaction of $403,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,179.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,785 shares of company stock valued at $9,494,784. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2,475.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,002,209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $493,052,000 after buying an additional 2,885,660 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,986,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,990,868 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,553,081,000 after buying an additional 528,040 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 45.3% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306,554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $214,576,000 after buying an additional 407,354 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,504,000. 65.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

