NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.28 Billion

Brokerages expect NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) to post $2.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.29 billion. NXP Semiconductors posted sales of $2.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full-year sales of $8.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.85 billion to $8.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.14 billion to $9.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 4.51%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut NXP Semiconductors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price objective on NXP Semiconductors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.20.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $127.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $71.56 and a 1-year high of $129.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

In related news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 21,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,494.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $193,402.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,416 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,127 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,234,000. Scopia Capital Management LP raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 1,040,298 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $113,517,000 after purchasing an additional 145,594 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 17,321 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

