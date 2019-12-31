NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ:NXTD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ:NXTD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the November 28th total of 1,040,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 192,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NXT-ID stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ:NXTD) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,389 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.40% of NXT-ID worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NXT-ID in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered NXT-ID from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ NXTD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.46. The company had a trading volume of 184 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,171. NXT-ID has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.52.

NXT-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. NXT-ID had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 90.45%. The company had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter.

About NXT-ID

Nxt-ID, Inc, a security technology company, engages in the development of products and solutions for security, healthcare, financial technology, and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. It offers non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems (PERS), including landline and cell-based options; the Fit Pay Trusted Payment Manager Platform (TPMP) that provides IoT and wearable devices with contactless payment capabilities and full digital wallet functionality; World Ventures Flye SmartCard, a smartcard customized for WorldVentures, the travel company; and Fit Pay General Purpose Reloadable Mastercard, which offers prepaid capabilities on wearable devices connected to the TPMP.

