Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Short Interest Up 6.8% in December

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the November 28th total of 1,170,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 440,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 135,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $738,738.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,166,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,811,044.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah Ann Gero bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 12,990 shares of company stock worth $68,348 and have sold 743,007 shares worth $3,933,981. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCSL. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 31,204 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 382.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 170,516 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 215.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 103,895 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 70,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,293,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,431,000 after buying an additional 108,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

NASDAQ OCSL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,655. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.26. The stock has a market cap of $769.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.52. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.08 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 85.42% and a return on equity of 7.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.17%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

