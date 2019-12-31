OCADO GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

OCADO GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocado Group PLC is an online grocery retailer. It provides home delivery items which include food and drink, toiletries, household goods, toys and games, baby products, pet care, health and medicines and beauty and clothing. Ocado Group PLC is headquartered in Hatfield, United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut OCADO GRP PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCDDY opened at $33.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.50 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. OCADO GRP PLC/S has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $39.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.75 and its 200 day moving average is $31.61.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

