Odyssey (OCN) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Odyssey token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, HitBTC, FCoin and Upbit. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $127,666.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Odyssey has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013856 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00191802 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.75 or 0.01345796 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024869 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00122216 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Odyssey Token Profile

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,683,622,960 tokens. The official website for Odyssey is www.ocnex.net. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Odyssey

Odyssey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinTiger, Bit-Z, Gate.io, Upbit, LBank, Kucoin, FCoin, HitBTC, IDEX and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

