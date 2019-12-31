OHIO ST BANCSHARES COM USD10 (OTCMKTS:OSBI) Receives Media Impact Score of 1.56

News headlines about OHIO ST BANCSHARES COM USD10 (OTCMKTS:OSBI) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. OHIO ST BANCSHARES COM USD10 earned a daily sentiment score of 1.56 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

OHIO ST BANCSHARES COM USD10 has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.04.

