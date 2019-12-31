Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Short Interest Down 6.9% in December

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the November 28th total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 493,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

OIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oil States International in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Oil States International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Oil States International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Oil States International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oil States International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

In other news, VP Lias Jeff Steen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 245,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,004.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kleef William T. Van sold 7,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $128,759.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,405.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,079,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,058,000 after buying an additional 14,123 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 961,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,603,000 after buying an additional 84,471 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 581,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after buying an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 267,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after buying an additional 40,585 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 12,902 shares during the period.

Oil States International stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,568. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average of $15.02. The stock has a market cap of $992.85 million, a PE ratio of -136.50 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.48. Oil States International has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $21.27.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Oil States International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oil States International will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

