Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.31.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $41.75 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $33.39 and a twelve month high of $45.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.69 and its 200 day moving average is $40.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,066,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 86,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. V3 Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 433,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,099,000 after purchasing an additional 79,700 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 607,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,388,000 after purchasing an additional 36,951 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.