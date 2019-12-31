OmiseGO (OMG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $40.82 Million

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 31st. In the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. OmiseGO has a market cap of $87.52 million and approximately $40.82 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OmiseGO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00008567 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinone, CoinBene, BX Thailand and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007234 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000415 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC.

OmiseGO Token Profile

OmiseGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official website is omg.omise.co. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OmiseGO

OmiseGO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Coinsuper, GOPAX, CoinBene, Bitbns, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), TDAX, HitBTC, B2BX, Liqui, Bithumb, Koinex, ABCC, Tokenomy, Braziliex, Tidex, Bit-Z, Fatbtc, Ethfinex, IDAX, Binance, CoinTiger, Ovis, IDEX, BitForex, DDEX, Vebitcoin, Independent Reserve, Poloniex, Kyber Network, Bittrex, Cryptopia, BX Thailand, Livecoin, Upbit, CoinExchange, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, TOPBTC, Mercatox, C2CX, FCoin, AirSwap, DigiFinex, Coinone, IDCM, Crex24, Cobinhood, CoinEx, COSS, Zebpay, Huobi, Exmo, OKEx, Iquant, Gate.io, Radar Relay, OTCBTC, DragonEX, BigONE, Coinnest, Coinrail, ZB.COM, ChaoEX, Kucoin, Neraex, Hotbit, BitBay and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmiseGO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

