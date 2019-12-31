Omnitude Reaches Market Cap of $1.35 Million (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 31st. In the last week, Omnitude has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. Omnitude has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $3.68 million worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omnitude token can now be bought for $0.0208 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Omnitude Token Profile

Omnitude’s genesis date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 tokens. The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude. The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech. The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Omnitude Token Trading

Omnitude can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omnitude using one of the exchanges listed above.

