On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of On Deck Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded On Deck Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stephens set a $5.00 target price on On Deck Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on On Deck Capital from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONDK. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in On Deck Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital during the first quarter worth $42,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of On Deck Capital by 266.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 14,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ONDK opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. On Deck Capital has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 16.50 and a quick ratio of 16.50. The company has a market cap of $287.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.83.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $112.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.37 million. On Deck Capital had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that On Deck Capital will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About On Deck Capital

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

