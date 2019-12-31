OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Shares Down 0.9%

OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.11 and last traded at $2.11, approximately 3,416 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 520,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.05.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 1,176,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OCX. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 23,852 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in OncoCyte by 1,136.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,553,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,288 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its holdings in OncoCyte by 146.3% in the third quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 140,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 83,569 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in OncoCyte by 32.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in OncoCyte by 12.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,413,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 156,505 shares during the period.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

