Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Onto Innovation Inc. is in process control which include 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects; macro defect inspection of wafers and packages; metal interconnect composition; factory analytics and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging. Onto Innovation Inc., formerly known as Nanometrics Incorporated, is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

ONTO stock opened at $36.42 on Tuesday. Onto Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.43.

Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $866,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 667,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,122,275.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and process control software systems used by microelectronic device manufacturers. It offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

